Bill To Grow Governor's Workforce Cabinet Passes House

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

A bill that aims to align Indiana’s workforce policies from preschool all the way to career preparation passed through the House on Monday. It would add more members to the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet.

The bill would increase the minimum membership of the cabinet from 23 to 32 people by adding representatives from schools, colleges, state political caucuses and business organizations. It also requires the governor to appoint a representative from a technology company to the cabinet.

Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), the bill's author, says the changes were recommended by a legislative study committee on education held this summer.

“What it does – or seeks to do – is do some small tweaking to the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet which is doing a yeoman’s job of meeting the needs of our state,” he says.

The bill passed by a wide margin with a vote of 92 to 1. It now goes to the Senate.

Contact Justin at jhicks@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @Hicks_JustinM.