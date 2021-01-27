Bill Takes Aim At Teacher Unions, Adding Extra Steps To Collect Dues

By Justin Hicks 1 hour ago

The Indiana State Teachers Association is the largest teachers union in the state.
Credit (Jeanie Lindsay/IPB News)

Teachers may be required to take extra steps to pay union dues if a bill discussed Wednesday becomes law. It’s the only paycheck deduction that would have new requirements, and the Indiana State Teachers Association says it singles out and attacks them. 

If the bill becomes law, this summer teachers would have to start signing a form to allow union dues to be taken from their paychecks. The school would then have to confirm each decision via email. Employees would then have to repeat the process each year, while simultaneously being informed of their right to not be in a union on the form in large, bold font. 

READ MORE: How Do I Follow Indiana's Legislative Session? Here's Your Guide To Demystify The Process

Advocates say it would prevent teachers from having dues deducted without their knowledge or being coerced or bullied into joining the union against their will.

But those in opposition like Shawn Christ of the Indiana AFL-CIO say that’s simply not happening.

“It almost makes it seem like we’re lining people up outside the building and beating them up with baseball bats to sign these cards,” he said. “That is anything further from the truth.”

The senate committee did not take a vote on the bill. Some senators suggested it was politically motivated rather than policy driven and expressed dismay that the issue was being discussed instead of raising teacher pay. 

Tags: 
ISTA
Indiana
teachers union
dues
collection
2021 legislative session
Local

Related Content

Bill Aims To Help Some Communities With Failing Septic Systems, But More Need Support

By Rebecca Thiele 1 hour ago
(Courtesy of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)

It may get easier for underserved communities with failing septic tanks to get water and sewer systems. A state House bill addressing that issue passed out of committee by a unanimous vote on Tuesday. But the bill doesn’t cover everyone who needs help.

Indiana Black Caucus Pleased With Progress Of Justice Reform Agenda

By Brandon Smith 5 hours ago
(Screenshot of Zoom call)

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says it’s pleased with progress so far this session on its justice reform agenda.

Indiana Senate Bill To Remove State Protections For Wetlands, Passed By Committee

By Rebecca Thiele Jan 26, 2021
(Wikimedia Commons)

A state Senate bill that would remove protections for Indiana’s wetlands passed out of committee on Monday by a vote of 8-3. Supporters of the bill say the state’s unnecessary wetland regulations have driven up home prices and caused headaches for farmers.

Indiana House Version Of COVID-19 Liability Bill Passed By Committee

By Samantha Horton Jan 26, 2021
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News

Indiana businesses and institutions are one step closer to being protected from COVID-19 lawsuits. A House committee passed the bill but some still worry the protections go too far.

Bill Would Impose Signature Requirement On Statewide Libertarian Candidates In Indiana

By Brandon Smith Jan 26, 2021
(Alan Mbathi/IPB News)

Republicans in a House committee Monday voted to make it harder for Libertarian Party candidates for Indiana governor and U.S. senator to get on the ballot.