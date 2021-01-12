Bill Would Change Fines For Misusing Pesticides, Including Dicamba

By Rebecca Thiele Jan 12, 2021

Dicamba can drift off of one soybean field that is resistant to the herbicide and damage a non-resistant field nearby.
Credit (FILE PHOTO: Seth Tackett/WTIU News)

A state Senate bill aims to crack down on farmers and others who deliberately misuse pesticides like dicamba while giving people with minor pesticide violations a break. The bill passed unanimously in a Senate committee on Monday.

The legislation authored by Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) was crafted in collaboration with several different industries after efforts to increase pesticide fines failed last year. The Environmental Protection Agency defines a pesticide as anything used to prevent, destroy, repel, or mitigate pests — that includes herbicides.

If not used correctly, the weed killer dicamba can drift off of farm fields and kill neighboring crops. Under the bill, someone who knowingly misused a restricted-use pesticide like dicamba could get a $1,000 fine.

Dave Scott is with the Office of Indiana State Chemist. He said the state would also still be able to modify, suspend, or revoke a violator’s license to use pesticides.

“Those are still options if it's determined that a penalty is not adequate to fix the situation," he said.

But the bill would go easy on people who commit minor violations. People who receive a fine of $500 or less would be able to take action to reduce the amount of the fine — such as cooperating with the state chemist, compensating victims, or taking action to prevent further violations.

“For example, if they don't have a license and they're applying pesticides commercially — if they go ahead and get the license, that's part of that cooperation," said John Baugh, Purdue University’s director of agricultural services regulations.

Someone fined $250 or less could be let off with a warning — as long as they haven’t already received one about that violation in the past five years.

Right now, anyone who violates any pesticide law in the state can receive up to $250 for the first offense, up to $500 for the second offense, and up to $1,000 for the third offense and any further violations.

A similar bill has been proposed in the House.

Contact Rebecca at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.

Indiana Environmental reporting is supported by the Environmental Resilience Institute, an Indiana University Grand Challenge project developing Indiana-specific projections and informed responses to problems of environmental change.

