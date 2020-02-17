Bill Wouldn't Count Child's Internship Or Apprenticeship Income Against Welfare

By 9 minutes ago

The Indiana Statehouse
Credit Brandon Smith/IPB News

Indiana lawmakers are trying to ensure low-income families whose children get a paid internship aren’t penalized when it comes to government benefits. 

Jasmine Burditt works for RISE Indy, an education advocacy group. She says Indiana has been emphasizing work-based learning for a few years – things like internships and apprenticeships. But she says government benefit programs haven’t adapted to that model.

“The current set of rules may force children to choose between a workforce or apprentice opportunity or possibly jeopardize welfare options for their family,” Burditt says.

A measure unanimously working its way through the legislature would ensure that income a child gets from an internship or apprenticeship won’t count against a family’s eligibility for welfare (Temporary Assistance for Needy Family, TANF) or food stamps (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP).

An addition in the House also ensures that income from temporary work for the census isn’t counted either.

An Indiana family of four is eligible for TANF if they earn about $8,500 per year and eligible for SNAP at about $33,000 per year.

Contact Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at:  https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/ 

Tags: 
internship
apprenticeship
Indiana
Welfare
eligibility
Local
Indiana Legislature

Related Content

Elkhart County Tests A New Apprenticeship Model for High Schoolers

By Justin Hicks Sep 30, 2019
Justin Hicks/WVPE

This school year, a dozen high school students in Elkhart County are testing out a new apprenticeship model that went from Colorado to New York City, and now Indiana. Student apprentices will work part-time at local companies and get paid. Organizers hope the program will help connect students with companies that say they can’t find enough skilled workers. 

At Robert Weed Plywood in Bristol, it’s high school junior Chris Camacho’s first day on the job – and his first day of school. He’s getting a tour of the factory floor from his training supervisor, Natalie Hart.

High School Awarded First Statwide Construction Apprenticeship Certification

By Justin Hicks Jun 4, 2019
Justin Hicks

A high school construction program in central Indiana was the first to receive an apprenticeship certification from the Department of Workforce Development. It will fast-track students into the workforce after high school.