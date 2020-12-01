Bipartisan Group Of Lawmakers Offer $908 Billion Coronavirus Aid Compromise

Updated at 12:38 p.m. ET

A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers revealed Tuesday a $908 billion legislative framework to try to break a months-long impasse between congressional leadership and the White House on a new round of pandemic-related relief measures.

"We're battling COVID-19 more fiercely now that we ever have before, and we recognize that it's inexcusable for us to leave town and not have an agreement," said Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia.

The measure includes $180 billion in additional unemployment insurance that would provide an extra $300 weekly benefit for 18 weeks; $288 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program to assist small businesses; $16 billion for testing, vaccine development and distribution; $45 billion for airlines and mass transit; an extension of existing student loan payment deferrals and rental housing assistance; and a new liability provision to block pandemic-related lawsuits temporarily with the intent to give individual states time to develop their own legal response, among others.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said $560 billion of the package is repurposed money from the CARES Act enacted in March, with $348 billion in new spending. The topline figure is symbolic — exactly half of the $1.8 trillion offer made by the White House in October — but it is far less than the roughly $2 trillion sought by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

House and Senate lawmakers said they have informed their party leaders of their framework, but it has not been endorsed by leadership or the White House, leaving the path forward unclear.

The liability provision is a clear overture to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has said he will not bring a bill to the floor that does not include liability protections for businesses, health care providers and schools.

Pelosi is expected to speak by phone with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Tuesday afternoon about an upcoming spending bill to avoid a Dec. 11 shutdown and additional stimulus measures. The must-pass bill is a potential vehicle to attach coronavirus relief before lawmakers adjourn this Congress and head home for the holidays.

The proposal reflects growing, bipartisan interest on Capitol Hill to approve additional coronavirus aid while the pandemic rages across the country. "COVID has created a crisis and in times of crisis, the people expect Congress to act," Romney said.

Missouri GOP Sen. Roy Blunt wasn't optimistic about reaching a deal with only days left before Congress leaves for its extended December recess. "It seems like to me it's pretty late to decide you'd rather have something than nothing," Blunt said. "The whole idea of not being willing to negotiate until you're down to the last week of negotiating time usually doesn't produce a very good result." But Blunt didn't rule out a deal and indicated he's more keen on the new price tag for the latest proposal, compared to a larger price tag from Democrats earlier this year.

"I think $900 billion dollars would do a lot more good right now than $2 trillion dollars will do in March. This is an important time to step up if we can."

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, a key Biden ally, said he didn't sign on to the proposal to avoid sending a signal that the president-elect is already on board. "I think it's important that I not be misperceived as supporting something on behalf of the incoming administration, I don't speak for them," Coons said.

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus which previously pitched its own plan which endorsed the plan, said he met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi one-on-one before the Thanksgiving recess to urge her to move on a stimulus bill.

And while he "celebrates" Pelosi's efforts to get a larger relief bill, he says it's time to reconsider with Congress running out of time.

"We have to try to move the needle. There have been seven months since we passed the CARES Act. And in the absence of anything — with two weeks before the holidays, essentially fewer than two — we have to do something," Phillips said. "So I encouraged her thoughtful consideration. It doesn't serve every need, every purpose. Not everybody will be thrilled. But this was based on not what do we want, it's what we can achieve."

Alabama GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, had some lingering concern about the $900 billion figure. But he didn't rule out the possibility of adding an economic stimulus bill to a government funding bill that bipartisan lawmakers are working on getting to the floor later this month.

"I've advocated that's the way you create critical mass, momentum," he said.

The additional lead lawmakers who helped craft the framework include GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana as well as Democratic Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and independent Angus King of Maine.

House lawmakers involved included members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, including GOP Reps. Tom Reed of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Fred Upton of Michigan as well as Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Phillips of Minnesota and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

