Blind Voters Claim Discrimination By Indiana Officials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some lawmakers and advocates say the process of relocating two deteriorating schools for blind and deaf students is being rushed because the schools sit on valuable Indianapolis real estate desirable for development.

The Indiana School for the Deaf and the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired are in dire need of updates and maintenance.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Democratic state Rep. Greg Porter from Indianapolis says moving the schools is a “development play" because the property is valuable.