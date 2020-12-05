Blind Voters Claim Discrimination By Indiana Officials

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Voters at the Century Center in South Bend on Nov. 3, 2020
Credit Justin Hicks/WVPE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Blind voters argue in a federal lawsuit that Indiana officials are restricting their voting rights by not adopting methods that allow them to cast ballots from home without the assistance of others. The lawsuit filed this past week maintains that those who are blind or have low vision can't vote from home in private because they must rely on county election officials to visit them with paper ballots. The lawsuit contends that violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act since Indiana doesn’t allow the blind to read and mark their ballots on computers using assistive technology. The Indiana secretary of state’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Tags: 
Blind
voters
Indiana
lawsuit
Local

Related Content

State Of Indiana Mulls Moving Schools For Deaf & Blind Rather Than Fixing Old Properties

By Associated Press & Adam Pinsker IPB News Mar 1, 2020
https://www.deafhoosiers.com/visiting-isd

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some lawmakers and advocates say the process of relocating two deteriorating schools for blind and deaf students is being rushed because the schools sit on valuable Indianapolis real estate desirable for development.

The Indiana School for the Deaf and the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired are in dire need of updates and maintenance.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Democratic state Rep. Greg Porter from Indianapolis says moving the schools is a “development play" because the property is valuable. 

Blind Hoosiers Sue State Agencies, Say Rights Were Violated

By Carter Barrett Aug 6, 2019
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

The National Federation of the Blind filed a lawsuit in federal district court against the Indiana state agency that handles Medicaid benefits. The lawsuit alleges the state agency has committed “systemic violations of the civil rights of blind Indiana residents.” 

The lawsuit names the heads of the Family and Social Services Administration and the Division of Family Resources. 