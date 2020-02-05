Bloomberg Campaigns In Michigan

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg talks to supporters Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Detroit.
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg told supporters in Detroit that he has the best chance of any candidate to defeat Donald Trump.

The former New York City Mayor entered the presidential race later than other candidates.

And Bloomberg is skipping the early primaries…instead spending millions of his own money on political advertisements...while focusing on battleground states…including Michigan.

At a campaign event in Detroit’s Eastern Market area…Bloomberg told the crowd that he…like Trump…is a billionaire who hails from the East Coast. But he says that’s where the similarities end.

“I describe myself as the UN-Trump. Well…just think about it. He breaks promises and I keep ‘em. He divides people and I unite ‘em. He’s a climate denier and I’m an engineer…I actually believe in science…imagine that.”

Bloomberg has come under fire from some Democrats…who accuse him of trying to spend his way into the White House…and others who say the party is abruptly changing its debate requirements specifically so Bloomberg can participate. 

