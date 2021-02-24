Blue Is Spreading On Indiana's Latest COVID-19 Map Showing Continued Improvement

By Diane Daniels 38 minutes ago

Credit Indiana Dept. of Health

The latest county-by-county map indicating the severity of COVID-19 in Indiana shows continuing imnprovement. The map released today by the Indiana Dept. of Health shows a significant increase in counties in blue. Blue is the color designation that indicates the least amount of community transmission of the virus. Only three Indiana counties are in orange and none are in red. Many counties are also in the yellow status. 

In the WVPE listening area Marshall, Fulton, Kosciusko, Elkhart and LaGrange counties are all in blue. All other counties in our area are in yellow. 

Also today the Indiana Dept. of Health announced it would be holding vaccination clinics at select sites around the state, including in LaPorte County. The clinic will be at 3714 Franklin Street in Michigan City from Thursday through Saturday from 8am-8pm. Individuals must register in advance for the clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov. 

Today at 2:30pm Indiana Gov. Holcomb will hold his weekly covid-19 briefing, at which point this story will be updated. 

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
Local
blue

Related Content

Elkhart's Mayor Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

By Diane Daniels 48 minutes ago
Gemma DiCarlo/WVPE

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson just got his COVID-19 vaccine today. WVPE's Gemma DiCarlo is covering this. Listen for her report on 88.1 WVPE this afternoon during 'All Things Considered.' She talked with Roberson about why he thinks all community members should get vaccinated

  

Hoosiers 60 & Older Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine

By Diane Daniels Feb 23, 2021
(PROVIDED BY INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH)

BREAKING: The Indiana Dept. of Health has announced another group of Hoosiers is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are now 60 and older can register for the shot.

 