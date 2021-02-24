Blue Is Spreading On Indiana's Latest COVID-19 Map Showing Continued Improvement

The latest county-by-county map indicating the severity of COVID-19 in Indiana shows continuing imnprovement. The map released today by the Indiana Dept. of Health shows a significant increase in counties in blue. Blue is the color designation that indicates the least amount of community transmission of the virus. Only three Indiana counties are in orange and none are in red. Many counties are also in the yellow status.

In the WVPE listening area Marshall, Fulton, Kosciusko, Elkhart and LaGrange counties are all in blue. All other counties in our area are in yellow.

Also today the Indiana Dept. of Health announced it would be holding vaccination clinics at select sites around the state, including in LaPorte County. The clinic will be at 3714 Franklin Street in Michigan City from Thursday through Saturday from 8am-8pm. Individuals must register in advance for the clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Today at 2:30pm Indiana Gov. Holcomb will hold his weekly covid-19 briefing, at which point this story will be updated.