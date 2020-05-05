BMV Opens Up Some Branches For In-Person Customers

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations across the state are starting to reopen to more in-person customers this week, with a goal to open all branches by Memorial Day.

The BMV has only been open during the pandemic for truckers who needed their commercial driver’s licenses.

Fifty-five BMV branches are open statewide for in-person business, with the goal of having one open branch within an hour of every Hoosier.

Commissioner Peter Lacy says visits are by appointment only.

“We are going to have a 30-minute barrier between each customer so we can make sure that we wipe down all hard surfaces between customers coming into our branch,” Lacy says.

Lacy still urges people to conduct business online when they can – and reminds them the governor extended expiration dates through May 22.

“There is no need to feel pressure either on a driver’s license or on an expiration of a license plate to go into the BMV right now,” Lacy says.

Lacy says those expiration dates might be extended again in the coming weeks.

There are nine transactions that must happen in-person:

Commercial driver’s license

New driver’s license/learner’s permit or identification card

Amend a current driver’s license/learner’s permit or identification card

Replacement credential/learner’s permit or identification card

Title transfer

Update to existing title

New registration

Disability placard

The BMV is not offering driving skills exams as branches reopen.

