BMV Resumes Driving Skills Tests For All Hoosiers

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago

The BMV canceled all driving skills tests in March as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the state.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

All Hoosiers may now schedule a driving skills test. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles canceled tests in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the state. It started rescheduling those canceled tests in late June.

Now, anyone can schedule a driver’s test, and all branches statewide will offer the exams by July 24. People can make appointments up to three weeks in advance (and no less than 48 hours ahead of time).

Some branches are still working through the backlog of driving skills tests, so appointments won’t necessarily be available immediately.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
Bmv
driving tests
Covid-19
Indiana
Local

Related Content

Indiana BMV Starts Charging Late Fees Again On Wednesday

By Associated Press Jun 28, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reminding Hoosiers that late fees will resume Wednesday with the start of July, Those with expired driver’s licenses, permits, state identification cards, and vehicle registrations need to complete renewal transactions before Wednesday to avoid paying a late fee. Title transactions and new vehicle registrations must also be completed before July 1. Administrative penalty fees were waived earlier this year to aid Hoosiers and support the state’s efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

BMV Set To Allow Walk-In Customers At Branches

By Brandon Smith Jun 8, 2020
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon reopen to walk-in customers at its branches statewide.