BMV Resumes Driving Skills Tests For All Hoosiers

All Hoosiers may now schedule a driving skills test. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles canceled tests in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the state. It started rescheduling those canceled tests in late June.

Now, anyone can schedule a driver’s test, and all branches statewide will offer the exams by July 24. People can make appointments up to three weeks in advance (and no less than 48 hours ahead of time).

Some branches are still working through the backlog of driving skills tests, so appointments won’t necessarily be available immediately.

