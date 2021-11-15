Board of State Canvassers to discuss National Popular Vote, good behavior petitions

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers is meeting Monday morning to consider a summary of a petition that would repeal the “Truth in Sentencing” law.

The petition also would add ways for prisoners to reduce their sentences through good behavior and training.

Bishop Herman Starks is a criminal justice organizer with the group Michigan United.

He said the petition is necessary because state legislative solutions haven’t gone far enough.

“Early on, we’ve done a lot of lobbying and trying to talk and push the Legislature to do their job and come up something that would speak to what the citizens of Michigan want and that just has not occurred,” he said.

Another petition would join Michigan into a multi-state agreement that would eventually send its electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote in a presidential race.

Former Michigan Republican Party chair Saul Anuzis is with the group “National Popular Vote Michigan.”

He said he’s expecting a smooth approval process barring what he describes as “political games.”

“The goal is to get the question on the ballot so that the voters of Michigan can decide. So, the politics ought to be played at the election box, not here at the procedural part of the process,” said Anuzis.

The Board of State Canvassers doesn’t have to approve summary language for signature gathering to begin. But it does help shield efforts against potential lawsuits.

