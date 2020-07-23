Body Found In Elkhart, County Homicide Unit Is Investigating

Elkhart Police have just released information about a body that was found this morning in a parking lot in the city.

(You can read the release below.)

On July 23, 2020 at 6:20 am officers were dispatched to 1302 W. Beardsley in regards to a subject down in the parking lot.



Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old male lying in the drive to the parking lot.



The male was later pronounced deceased. There did not appear to be any signs of foul play.



Officers secured the scene and called in Detectives from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit to work the case. There is no immediate threat to public safety. There have been no arrests at this time. Any further updates will be issued by the Elkhart County Prosecutors Office.



Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart CountyHomicide Unit at 574-295-2821, the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.