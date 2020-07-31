Body Found In South Bend, Metro Homicide Investigating

The St. Joseph Co. Metro Homicide Unit is investigating after a man's body was found in an alley in South Bend Friday morning.





On today’s date at approximately 8:44am the South Bend Police Department and South Bend Fire Department Medics were dispatched to the 1400 block of Marine St. in South Bend for a man lying in the alley.

Upon their arrival they found that the man was deceased. At this point, while there were no obvious signs of a cause of death, there was some concern that the subject may have died elsewhere and then been moved to the alley. The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to make the scene, and due to the circumstances has assumed the investigation.

CMHU Investigators were able to identify the man and notify his next of kin. The man has been positively identified as Derek Dekker (MW 35) of South Bend. An Autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.



If anyone has any information regarding Derek Dekker, they are asked to either call the St. Joseph Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.