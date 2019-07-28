Body Of Swimmer Recovered In Lake Michigan At Indiana Dunes State Park

The Indiana DNR released the following information about an apparent drowning:

The body of a 35 year-old Michigan man has been recovered after an incident in the Lake Michigan swim area of Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.

At approximately 5:50 p.m. this evening, an Indiana Dunes State Park lifeguard observed a man that appeared to be struggling in the water near the outer edge of the designated swim area. As a lifeguard made their way to the man, he slipped under water and did not resurface.

An Indiana Conservation Officer patrolling the park immediately responded along with multiple other agencies. Line-searches were immediately started with rescue divers entering the water a short time later. The Portage Fire Department, United States Coast Guard, and Indiana Conservation Officers Responded by boat. A United States Coast Guard helicopter also conducted a search from the air.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. a Chesterton Fire Department diver located the man’s body in 10 feet of water. The cause of the incident and death are unknown at this time. Indiana Conservation Officers will be working with the Porter County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The identification of the victim is being withheld at this time, pending family notification.