Bond Revoked For NW Indiana Man Charged In Capitol Riots

Supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal magistrate has revoked the bond for a northwest Indiana man awaiting sentencing in a gang-related case after the FBI charged him for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. The magistrate granted the federal government’s motion Thursday to revoke bond for 32-year-old Kash Lee Kelly. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the government’s request came after the FBI charged the Hammond man with unlawful entry to a restricted area and other charges for allegedly joining Donald Trump supporters in storming the U.S. Capitol. Kelly has previously pleaded guilty in a drug-related case involving the Latin Kings gang.

Local

