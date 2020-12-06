Book Leads No. 2 Irish Past Syracuse 45-21; Clemson Next Up

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

UPDATE (Nov. 9):

The University of Notre Dame began COVID-19 exit testing for its students Monday ahead of the holiday break. After this weekend’s football game -- where students gathered for pre-game parties and rushed the field in violation of social distancing -- penalties have increased for students who don’t get tested.

In an email to students, University President Fr. John Jenkins called the conduct “disappointing” and laid out the new guidelines: if students don’t report for COVID-19 testing, they won’t be able to register for spring classes. They’re also not allowed to leave South Bend until they receive their results and know they're virus-free.