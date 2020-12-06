SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse. The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. The Irish ran their winning streak to 16 games, best in the country, and their home winning streak to 24. Next up is the Dec. 19 ACC championship game against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Book Leads No. 2 Irish Past Syracuse 45-21; Clemson Next Up
By JOHN FINERAN Associated Press • 44 minutes ago
