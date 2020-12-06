Book Leads No. 2 Irish Past Syracuse 45-21; Clemson Next Up

By JOHN FINERAN Associated Press 44 minutes ago

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind.
Credit (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse. The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. The Irish ran their winning streak to 16 games, best in the country, and their home winning streak to 24. Next up is the Dec. 19 ACC championship game against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tags: 
Notre Dame
football
Clemson
Syracuse
Ian Book
Local

