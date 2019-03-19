Border Patrol arrests on the rise in Detroit sector of northern US border

Arrests of undocumented immigrants have jumped over the last two years in the Detroit sector of the northern U.S. border.

According to U.S. Border Patrol statistics, there were 1,930 arrests in FY 2018 (October 1st through September 30). That's more than two and one half times the number from two years earlier and the three years before that. About two thirds of those arrested in FY 2018 were from Mexico.

"The Detroit sector encompasses 863 miles of international border with Canada," said Kristoffer Grogan, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Michigan. "So our area of responsibility starts on the northern side of Lake Superior and goes all the way down to just outside of Cleveland."

According to Grogan, Detroit sector Border Patrol has arrested 633 undocumented immigrants so far in FY 2019, from October 1, 2018 through February 28, 2019.

"Over the past few years we've enhanced our border security operations through better information-sharing, whether that be with our local law enforcement partners or even our Canadian partners to the North," said Grogan.

Grogan said other reasons for the more recent increase in arrests are more border patrol agents and technologies like remote surveillance cameras.

Grogan said the number of arrests in the Detroit sector have fluctuated significantly over the last two decades, with arrests in the early 2000's slightly higher than last year's.

Border patrol arrests of undocumented immigrants in the Detroit sector are a tiny fraction of such arrests nationwide. In FY 2018, there were almost 4 million arrests made at the Southwest border. That compares to 4,316 at the Northern border, of which 1,930 were from the Detroit sector.

