Boy, 5, In Critical Condition After Rescue From Lake In Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after he was rescued from a northern Indiana lake. Witnesses say the boy was swimming along a public beach area at Pike Lake in Warsaw when he vanished Tuesday evening in the lake. The child was later found unresponsive by a relative near the lake's public swimming pier. Emergency personnel provided CPR and emergency aid and the boy was later airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. Conservation Officer Matthew Maher says the child was hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.