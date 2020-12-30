Braun Won't Say Whether He'll Vote To Certify 2020 Presidential Election Results

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) won’t say whether he’ll vote to certify the electoral college results of the 2020 presidential election when Congress meets next week.

That comes after Braun’s colleague Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced Wednesday he’ll object to those results, to force a roll call vote.

Braun said he hasn’t decided how he’ll cast his vote.

“I think what I’m going to do is look at the merits of what he’s got underlying his objection," Braun said. "And I think there will be many of us that look at that.”

Braun said allegations of voter fraud shouldn’t be “reflexively dismissed” and that doing so will lead “half the country” to not accept election results.

But allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election have been thoroughly investigated by multiple levels of government the last two months. Dozens of state and federal courts, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr have all said there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

