BREAKING: 18-Year-Old Arrested In Killing of Chrisyah Stephens

An arrest has been made in the killing of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens of South Bend. St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor, Ken Cotter, announced that 18-year-old Jaheim Lamar Campbell was picked up by South Bend Police Thursday night. He was charged Friday and is being held without bond.

Stephens was killed as she attended a birthday party in August. According to charging documents, Campbell's intended target was an individual named Sebastian Hines. Documents indicate that when he learned he shot a child, Campbell replied, "I told everyone this is not a joke and I'm not satisfied yet."

Cotter said Campbell acknowledged the shooting on Facebook. Cotter also credited the hundreds of tips that came in in the case and the huge number of hours put in by investigators for making the arrest possible.

The next court appearance for Campbell is scheduled for Oct. 28.

(Charging documents in the case may be viewed below.)