BREAKING: 6-Year-Old Dead In New Carlisle, 14-Year-Old Suspect Arrested By Metro Homicide

The Assistant Commander of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, Dave Wells, released information early Saturday morning on a case involving a dead child and a teenage suspect.

(You can read his release below.)

Last evening 3/12/21 around 6:30 pm a six year old child was reported missing in the area of Chapman St. in New Carlisle. At approximately 8:25 pm the child was located in a wooded area near Chapman. She was deceased. Due to the circumstances, CMHU was called to the scene to investigate. A fourteen year old suspect has been arrested. We are not releasing any names at this time or other details.

We are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call CMHU. An autopsy had been scheduled for Sunday morning. This is an open and active investigation.