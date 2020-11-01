BREAKING: Another Shooting Death In South Bend

The St. Joseph Co. Metro Homicide Unite has been activated to investigate a shooting death that occurred early Sunday morning in South Bend.

(You can read more below from a release made by the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office.)

St. Joseph County – On today’s date at approximately 1:53 a.m., the South Bend Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 Block of Queen St. in the City of South Bend for a shooting. When uniformed officers arrived on scene, they found Dorian Harris (M/B, 47 years old) suffering from at least on gunshot wound.



Medics pronounced Dorian Harris deceased at the scene. The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was activated to investigate the case, as per protocol.



Family of Mr. Harris were on scene and notification of his death was able to be made after uniformed officers were able to make positive identification of Mr. Harris. As of the time of this press release a date and time of the autopsy has not been scheduled.