BREAKING: COVID-19 Variant Found In Elkhart County

The Elkhart Co. Health Dept. has announced that a confirmed case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the county.

(You can read more in the release below.) The Indiana Department of Health Laboratory (IDOHL) has notified Elkhart County Health Department’s Health Officer, Dr. Bethany Wait, that a B.1.1.7 COVID-19 Variant was collected over the weekend. The case is still under investigation. As further information is made available, we will notify the public. Information about the B.1.1.7 Variant The B.1.1.7 variant is from the mutations found in the United Kingdom. The variant is more easily transmittable which could lead to more infections and increasehospitalizations and deaths. Genetic testing will continue to be performed on specimens collected in Elkhart County. The presence of this variant in our community makes vaccinations even more essential for our community. Please consider vaccination of COVID-19 if you are eligible. All vaccines are still effective against the variant. If you feel sick, please get tested. The free testing facilities are located at the Concord Mall, Shanklin Park in Goshen, and the Anglemyer Clinic in Nappanee. Be vigilant with mitigation efforts. Wear a mask, be socially distant, wash your hands often, and use hand sanitizer in-between hand washings.