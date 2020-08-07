BREAKING: Elkhart Co. Health Officer Now Says Schools *CAN* Open For In-Person Class

By Diane Daniels 20 minutes ago

Credit From the Elkhart Co. Health Dept. Facebook page

Via a Facebook post, the Elkhart Co. Health Dept. has announced another twist in the school reopening plan. The latest information is that schools *can* now choose to open for in-person instruction. This comes one day after the county's superintendents took part in a conference call with the county's health officer and were given the impression that they needed to move to online instruction only through September. 

And this comes one week after guidance was released indicating the schools could choose to open for in-person class.  The latest order indicates that now schools can choose to offer an in-person option after all and extracurriculars will not be allowed through Aug. 24. 

(Read more from the health department order below.) 

Credit From the Elkhart Co. Health Dept. Facebook page
Tags: 
Elkhart County Health Department
schools
in-person class
online instruction
guidance
Local