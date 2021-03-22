BREAKING: Goshen Suspect Flees, Pursuit Ends In Granger With Gunfire

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has released information on a case that started in Goshen where a person fled from police. After a car chase that ended at Cleveland and Bittersweet in St. Joseph County, the man being pursued ditched the car and ran. Police say the suspect encountered an armed homeowner in the 11600 block of Anderson Road in Granger and was shot. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

(You can read more in the release below.) On March 21, 2021 at approximately 11:58 a.m. when an officer of the Goshen Police Department attempted to stop an individual, the individual fled from the officer in his vehicle. A vehicle pursuit involving officers from multiple law enforcement agencies began in Elkhart County, IN and ended near the intersection of Cleveland Road and Bittersweet in St. Joseph County, IN when the individual abandoned his vehicle. Officers pursued this individual on foot towards the 11600 block of Anderson Road, Granger, IN. Officers heard a gunshot and determined the individual had encountered a armed homeowner. Officers located the homeowner and the individual in a wooded area. Officers determined the individual they were pursuing was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound injury and he was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Officers at the incident scene did not discharge their weapons. Officers secured the scene of this incident. Due to the involvement of the multi-agency pursuit and injury to this individual, per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was activated and is currently handling the investigation. Witnesses have been interviewed by C.M.H.U. Investigators. This is an active and on-going investigation. An information update will be provided when more information is available for release. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to please contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.