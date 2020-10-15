BREAKING: Gov. Holcomb Tests Negative For COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago

Gov. Eric Holcomb, (R) Indiana
Credit Screenshot from Vimeo of news conference held Oct. 14, 2020

Gov. Holcomb's spokesperson has announced that Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19. He was being tested after the Indiana Health Commissioner tested positive.

(You can read the release below.)   

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor was tested out of an abundance of caution after learning that State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after spending time with her grandson and daughter, who also tested positive. Dr. Box will quarantine for 14 days.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, several members of the Governor’s Office, and several members of the state department of health were also tested out of an abundance of caution.

The Governor, Dr. Weaver, and staff members received both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, and all had negative results on both.

According to Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver, the Governor and staff members did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of close contact as they were socially distanced and wore masks during their interactions with Dr. Box.

“Janet and I are wishing Dr. Box and her family a speedy recovery,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.”

Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver have advised Gov. Holcomb that he can resume his normal schedule with vigilance about masking and social distancing.

