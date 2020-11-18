BREAKING: Indiana COVID-19 Map Now Showing More Counties In Red, Including Elkhart County

Today the Indiana State Dept. of Health updated its color coding on its map tracking COVID-19 cases in all 92 Hoosier counties. Based on information released at noon, 21 counties are now in red, which is the most serious designation level the state assigns. Previously, nine counties had been in red.

In the WVPE listening area, Elkhart County is now designated red. LaGrange County continues with a red designation as well. LaGrange County was put in the red as of Nov. 11.

Elkhart County officials announced late last week that more public health orders would be coming to address the surge in local cases.

In District 2 which makes up most Hoosier counties in the WVPE listening area, ICU bed availability is now down to 15.7%. That is the lowest it has been at any time during the pandemic.

Below are the guidelines issued by the state last week for counties in orange and red.

When the color coding was first implemented, guidelines for schools to follow were issued. Those are available below.