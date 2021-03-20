BREAKING: Indiana Lowers Age Threshold Again For COVID-19 Vaccine, Those 40+ Are Eligible Monday

BREAKING NEWS: The Indiana Dept. of Health has announced another lowering of the age of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Monday Hoosiers who are 40 and older may sign up for the shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers ages 40 and older will be eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, the Indiana Department of Health announced today. This expansion of eligibility to include those ages 40 to 44 will make the vaccine available to more than 400,000 additional Hoosiers.

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available starting Monday and will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 450 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.