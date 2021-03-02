BREAKING: Indiana Lowers Eligibility For COVID-19 Vaccine To 55

BREAKING NEWS: Indiana has just lowered the age at which Hoosiers are eligible for the

COVID-19 vaccine to 55 and up.

(Read below for more information from the Indiana Dept. of Health website.)

The vaccination of Hoosiers against COVID-19 has begun. Any Indiana resident age 55 and older is now eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment, as are long-term care residents, first responders (firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies, emergency medical services, reservists and correctional officers) who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid, and licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers who have in-person contact with patients or infectious material in any healthcare setting.

Hoosiers age 55 and older can schedule a vaccination at the link in the red bar above or by calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer or need assistance registering. Eligible professionals must also live in Indiana and should have received an invitation and registration link from their employer, professional association, or the State of Indiana (Indiana Department of Health, Professional Licensing Agency, Family & Social Services Administration, Department of Homeland Security, or another state agency). If you are eligible and haven’t received an invitation, please ask your employer.

Indiana is using an age-based strategy for vaccine eligibility to have the greatest impact on preventing hospitalizations and death from COVID-19. Please be patient, as vaccine supply is limited. Additional groups will be eligible as soon as vaccine supplies permit.

Who is eligible to receive vaccine?

If you are an Indiana resident and answer yes to any of these questions, you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

Are you age 55 or older?

Do you work or volunteer in healthcare and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include: Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc. This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care

Examples include: Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)

Click here for a list of who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are eligible, click here to register and make an appointment. Proof of eligibility will be required at the time of vaccination. The timeline for additional phases of vaccine administration is yet to be determined. Check back here frequently for updates.