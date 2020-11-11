BREAKING: LaGrange County In The "Red," Indiana Reports 5,000+ New COVID-19 Cases

Indiana's State Dept. of Health just released new COVID-19 data and LaGrange County is now in red on the county-by-county coronavirus dashboard. The county has a 7-day positivity rate over 20%.

LaGrange County is one of nine Hoosier counties now in the red. That is the most counties to be given that designation since the state started its color coding system. This comes as the state has hit yet another new all time high in cases... with 5,156 new cases reported yesterday. In the WVPE listening area, Starke, Kosciusko and Marshall counties reported new record high numbers of cases yesterday.