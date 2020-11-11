BREAKING: LaGrange County In The "Red," Indiana Reports A Record 5,000+ New COVID-19 Cases

Listen to a broadcast version of this story from Indiana Public Broadcasting's Lauren Chapman.

Indiana's State Dept. of Health just released new COVID-19 data and LaGrange County is now in red on the county-by-county coronavirus dashboard. The county has a 7-day positivity rate over 20%.

LaGrange County is one of nine Hoosier counties now in the red. That is the most counties to be given that designation since the state started its color coding system. This comes as the state has hit yet another new all time high in cases, with 5,156 new cases reported yesterday. In the WVPE listening area, Starke, Kosciusko and Marshall counties reported new record high numbers of cases yesterday.

Today marks the 13th time since moving to Stage 5 that Indiana set another one-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

The state’s seven-day average for cases has increased by nearly 450 percent. In that same time period, 51 counties have more than doubled their number of reported cases.

Looking at the state’s hospital census, 2,544 Hoosiers are hospitalized with the virus – the highest since the Indiana State Department of Health began releasing that data, and an increase of more than 200 from the previous day.

In the last seven days, ISDH has reported more than 32-thousand new cases and 288 new confirmed deaths.