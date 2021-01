The Indiana Dept. of Health has released its first updated COVID-19 map of the year 2021 and it shows fewer counties "in the red."

In the WVPE listening area, Elkhart County is no longer in the red as of today.

Red counties currently in the listening area include: LaPorte, Marshall, Starke, Pulaski and LaGrange.

Last week LaGrange county was out of the red for the first time in weeks.

Today at 2:30pm, Indiana Gov. Holcomb will hold his first COVID-19 briefing of 2021.