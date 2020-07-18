BREAKING NEWS: 3-Year-Old Hit By Car In Elkhart

Elkhart Police have released information about a child hit by a car Saturday evening in the city.

On July 18, 2020 at 5:13 pm officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Prairie Ave inregards to an accident with injuries. A three (3) year old male ran across Prairie St and was struck by a black Mercedestraveling southbound on Prairie St. The child was taken to the Elkhart General Hospital forserious injuries. The child was then flown to the Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Ft. WayneIndiana due to the injuries. The 2000 block of Prairie St will be closed for several hours.