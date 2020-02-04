BREAKING NEWS: First Partial Results Out Of Iowa Released & Buttigieg Leads In Delegates

The Iowa Democratic Party released partial data (62% of pct. reporting.) Although Bernie Sanders currently has more of the popular vote, when it comes to the number of state delegate equivalents awarded, Pete Buttigieg is in the lead. Here are the percentages based on delegates:

Buttigieg 26.9%

Sanders 25.1%

Warren 18.3%

Biden 15.6%

Klobuchar 12.6%

Yang 1.1%

Steyer 0.3%

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price spoke ahead of the release. He says the reporting of the results and circumstances were unacceptable.

"As chair of the party I apologize deeply for this. Last night we were faced with multiple reporting challenges. A thorough transparent and independent exam of what occurred yeseterday will follow."

Price says reporting 62% of the returns is from precincts in all 99 counties.

"We hit a stumbling block on the back end of the reporting of the data. We know this data is accurate. We have a paper trail," Price says.

Price says, "This ws a coding error in one of the pieces on the back end."

"We have a paper trail, we have backups to the system. We have redundancies built in. My paramount concern is making sure these results are accurate. We're going to take the time we need."

"As for the app, I will say we worked with nationally renowned cyber security experts. We took the steps we felt were necessary but we found a coding error last night," Price explained.

Less than an hour after the results were released, Pete Buttigieg spoke to supporters in New Hampshire which is the next to vote.

"We don't know all of the numbers, but we know this much, a campaign that started a year ago with four staff members, no name recognition and no money - just a big idea - a campaign that some said had no business making this attempt, has taken its place at the front of this race to replace the current president with a better vision of the future. That fact represents an astonishing victory for this campaign. This validates the idea we can have a message and connect in urban, rural and suburban communities - we can reach out to Democrats, Independents and future former Republicans ready to bring change to the country. We can expand a coalition, not only unify who it is we are against, but what it is we are for. It validates for a kid somewhere in a community wondering if he or she belongs in their own family. Buttigieg choked up while referencing the children who once, like himself, may be struggling with their sexual orientation."