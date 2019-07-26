BREAKING NEWS: Major Fire In South Bend

UPDATE:

As of 5:45pm the building appears to have has collapsed.

ORIGINAL POST:

Late Friday afternoon South Bend fire crews responded to a huge fire at Fun FX near Chapin and Sample.

WVPE's Justin Hicks is on the scene where huge clouds of thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the building. As the cloud of smoke grows, fire crews are using aerial ladders to try and knock the blaze down.

Streets in the area are blocked.

An employee tells WVPE that the business planned to move to a different location next week.

WVPE will continue to update you on this breaking news story.