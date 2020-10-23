BREAKING NEWS: Two Men Shot to Death At South Bend Apartment Complex

By Diane Daniels 3 hours ago

Two men are dead following a shooting at the Waterford Glen Apartments in South Bend last night. No suspects are in custody.

(You can read the release below.)

Late last evening 10-22-20 at approximately 11:45 pm South Bend Police were called to the Waterford Glen Apartment complex near Edison and Woodfield Dr. in South Bend for reports of gunfire. Upon their arrival, officers located two male victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those individuals was transported from the scene to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The second victim was located inside an apartment and pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of these persons will be reported once we’re certain next of kin has been notified. There are no suspects at this time in custody. We are continuing to interview witnesses and process the scene.   

We are asking for the community to call us with any information they have regarding this latest case of gun violence. Please call CMHU at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-stop.      

