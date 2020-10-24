BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Two ND Students Who Died After Being Hit By A Car Were From South America

Another email has gone out to the campus community at Notre Dame this weekend providing an update on the students killed and injured after being hit by a car. The latest correspondence indicates that the students who died were both young women from South America. One was from Ecuador and the other was from Bolivia. The surviving student is a young man who has not yet been identified.

(You can read the email below.)

Dear Notre Dame students,

Now that the University has reached their families and offered our deepest condolences, we write to follow up on our earlier message to share that the two students who died early this morning are first-year students Valeria Espinel and Olivia Lara Rojas. Valeria lived in Badin Hall, was from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and was planning to major in Economics in the College of Arts and Letters. Olivia lived in Cavanaugh Hall, was from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, and was planning to study in the Mendoza College of Business. The entire Notre Dame community grieves their loss, and our prayers are with their families and loved ones. A third student remains hospitalized, and our prayers for his family and his recovery continue. We will come together as a campus community this evening for a prayer service at 8 p.m. in front of Bond Hall. Please wear a mask and practice physical distancing as we pray for Valeria, Olivia, their families, and all who loved them. A procession to the Grotto will follow the prayer service. We also encourage you to utilize the University Counseling Center (574-631-7336) and Campus Ministry (574-631-7800) as resources during this very difficult time. In Notre Dame, Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., University PresidentMs. Erin Hoffmann Harding, Vice President for Student Affairs



PREVIOUS POST;

The Notre Dame community is in mourning this weekend after the university president confirms two students died after being hit by a car overnight. Another student is hospitalized with injuries. Fr. John Jenkins emailed out a letter to the campus community Saturday.

(You can read the letter below.)

Dear Notre Dame students,



We are deeply saddened to write with tragic news that two first year Notre Dame students were killed and one sophomore is hospitalized after being hit by a car last night. The accident occurred on Ironwood Road near Bulla Road in South Bend, and the driver remained at the scene.

The University is working with local officials to notify the students’ families, so we urge you to avoid speculation and sharing information on social media. Please help us ensure these students’ families and closest friends hear about their loved ones first. We will share more information with you as soon as we are able to do so.

The University Counseling Center (574-631-7336) and Campus Ministry (574-631-7800) are both available to students to offer support during this very difficult time. We will also soon share further information about gathering together in prayer.



Please pray for our students, their families, and all who love them.



Sincerely,

Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., University President

Ms. Erin Hoffmann Harding, Vice President for Student Affairs