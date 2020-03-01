BREAKING: Reports Indicate Buttigieg Will Suspend Campaign

BREAKING: Multiple media outlets are reporting that Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign. He is reportedly returning to South Bend to make the official announcement at 8:30PM. This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS POST:

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — The window is closing for Pete Buttigieg's longshot presidential campaign.

His fourth-place finish in South Carolina exposed a core vulnerability, namely the inability to attract the support of black voters who are vital to any winning Democratic coalition.

Now he heads into Super Tuesday without momentum and scrambling for money against other moderate candidates who have both.

Even some Democrats who are among his admirers are saying that it may be time to consider whether it's wise to go much farther.