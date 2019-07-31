Breastfeeding on the Bluff Event in St. Joe Saturday

Breastfeeding mothers are gathering on the bluff in St. Joe Michigan on Saturday for an event that is both local and global.

Breastfeeding on the Bluff is an annual event put on by the Berrien County Health Department and the Berrien County Breastfeeding Coalition. The first week in August is World Breastfeeding Week.

The event features information and community for local moms who breastfeed. There’s also an event within an event with participants joining the ‘Global Big Latch On,’ when mothers around the world will breastfeed at the same time.

Gillian Conrad is with the health department. She said the overall goal is to bring people together.

“Breastfeeding is natural, but it doesn’t come naturally to everybody. So that’s part of the event is providing the resources for moms. You can come and be linked up with education, support groups, just different resources that are available in our community.”

The group is meeting on the bluff in St. Joe near the library starting at 9:30. The Global Big Latch On is at 10:30. The health department is providing transportation to those who need it. You can call the department for to schedule a ride at 269-926-7121.