Brexit uncertainty could wilt U.K.-Dutch flower trade

From the BBC World Service… Huawei reveals 2018 earnings amid security concerns over its 5G technology. Turkey’s currency, the lira, is back in the spotlight with unusual moves this week ahead of regional elections on Sunday. We dive into what's rattling investors and how it could impact the nation's relationship with the U.S. Then, the U.K. was supposedto leave the European Union today. But indecision about how to exit has led to a delay. All the uncertainty has weighed on global industries, including the Netherlands, which exports about $6 billion in fresh flowers, bulbs and plants every year. Now, the country is trying to figure out how to part ways with its second-biggest buyer, the U.K.

