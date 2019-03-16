Burglary Outside Michigan Governor's Residence

An arrest has been made after property was stolen from two vehicles parked at the official residence of Michigan's governor.

State police say a suspect was arrested Friday. Police declined to provide details of the theft or the suspect. How the person got onto the gated property early Thursday also was not released.

Armed security patrols the property where the ranch-style home sits. There are also security cameras.

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer moved into the home with her family after taking office in January. Police declined to say if the family was home at the time of the theft.