Buttigieg Aides Say Path Beyond March 3 Possible But Tricky

By Associated Press 52 seconds ago

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg holds a town hall in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Credit AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bracing his supporters for a difficult stretch, with the sobering assertion that front-runner Bernie Sanders will likely emerge from next week's Super Tuesday contests well ahead in the race for delegates.

It comes as the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor prepares for the uncertainty of Saturday's South Carolina primary.

But his campaign strategists say there remains a path to the nomination for Buttigieg, though one marked by assumptions about the rest of the field and Buttigieg's own performance over the next five critical days.

Tags: 
Pete Buttigieg
South Carolina
Super Tuesday
2020 Presidential Election
Local

