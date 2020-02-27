Buttigieg Aides Say Path Beyond March 3 Possible But Tricky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bracing his supporters for a difficult stretch, with the sobering assertion that front-runner Bernie Sanders will likely emerge from next week's Super Tuesday contests well ahead in the race for delegates.

It comes as the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor prepares for the uncertainty of Saturday's South Carolina primary.

But his campaign strategists say there remains a path to the nomination for Buttigieg, though one marked by assumptions about the rest of the field and Buttigieg's own performance over the next five critical days.