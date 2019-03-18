Buttigieg book signing in South Bend Tuesday night

(SOUTH BEND) - Pete Buttigieg will be at the St. Joseph County Public Library in downtown South Bend Tuesday night at 6:30 to talk about his book entitled "Shortest Way Home."

The South Bend mayor and possible democratic presidential candidate kicked off his book tour last month at the Century Center at a ticketed event.

This event will be in the Humphreys Room on the lower level of the library. It will include a question-and-answer session and book signing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.