Buttigieg book signing in South Bend Tuesday night

By Diane Daniels 11 minutes ago

(SOUTH BEND) - Pete Buttigieg will be at the St. Joseph County Public Library in downtown South Bend Tuesday night at 6:30 to talk about his book entitled "Shortest Way Home." 

The South Bend mayor and possible democratic presidential candidate kicked off his book tour last month at the Century Center at a ticketed event. 

This event will be in the Humphreys Room on the lower level of the library.  It will include a question-and-answer session and book signing.  Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

