Buttigieg Confirmation Hearing For Transportation Secretary Is Today

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Transportation Secretary-designate Pete Buttigieg stands with his husband Chasten Buttigieg and others before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Credit (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, is pledging to carry out the administration’s ambitious agenda to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure. In prepared remarks for a Senate hearing on Thursday, Buttigieg says that implementing Biden's vision is a “generational opportunity” to create new jobs, fight economic inequality and stem climate change, with the Transportation Department playing a central role. The 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former Democratic presidential candidate pledges to work closely with senators to deliver what he calls “the innovation and growth that America needs.”

