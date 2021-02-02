Buttigieg Confirmed As Transportation Secretary

By Associated Press & Diane Daniels 55 seconds ago

Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington.
Credit (KEN CEDENO/POOL VIA AP)

According to multiple media reports, the Senate has approved Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary, which would make him the first openly gay person ever confirmed to a Cabinet post. Buttigieg will be tasked with advancing President Joe Biden's wide-ranging agenda of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and fighting climate change. Buttigieg's nomination was voted on by the full Senate. The 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has pledged to promote safety and restore consumer trust in America’s transportation sector, which has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary
confirmed
senate
