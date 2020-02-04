Buttigieg Delivers Iowa Speech Amid Delayed Caucus Results

"Thank you Iowa! "

Delays in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses forced the candidates, including Pete Buttigieg, to speak to their supporters without knowing the results.

Buttigieg spoke in Des Moines at Drake University shortly after 12am Tuesday (Eastern time.) The remarks came close to a victory speech without declaring victory.

Here is some of what he had to say.

"What a night! Because of tonight an improbable hope became an undeniable reality. So we don't know all the results but we know by the time it's all said and done, Iowa you have shocked the nation. Because by all indications we are going onto New Hampshire victorious," Buttigieg declared.

The crowd greeted Buttigieg with chants of "Boot edge edge."

"To seize this moment we needed a new path forward, a path that welcomed people instead of driving them away... because this is our best and maybe our last shot."

"We are on the cusp of changing the game for ordinary Americans," Buttigieg told the crowd.

They responded with chants of "President Pete."

"So tonight I say with a heart full of gratitude, Iowa you have proved those skeptics wrong. "

Once again the crowd responded by cheering, "I-O-W-A Mayor Pete all the way."

"I want to thank every member of our campaign family."

He also took the opportunity to encourage people to chip in on his campaign website.

In addition, Buttigieg recognized his mother who was in the crowd and his father who died in 2019.

He also thanked "the love of my life." And then asked the crowd to give a hand for the future first gentleman of the U.S. - his husband Chasten.

"I also want to congratulate my fellow Democratic competitors... We have exactly one shot to defeat Donald Trump. We are not going to do it by overreaching, division or my way or the highway. This is our one shot, our only shot, to galvanize an American majority to win. And make no mistake, ours is the campaign that will defeat this President."

"This President may get a pass on the floor of the Senate, but this November the verdict is up to us."

"We'll send Trumpism into the dustbin of history where it belongs."

"We are definied not by who we voted for in the past, but by what we're voting for in the future."

"This is the coalition no pundit saw coming and it's the coalition the President won't see coming either. "

"No matter who you voted for in elections past and no matter who you caucused for tonight, we welcome you and you belong in the future we are building for America."

"I believe the presidency has a purpose and it's not the glorification of the President, it is the unification and empowerment of the American people. America has a place for everyone. I believe this not because of my age, but because of my experience."

"If you are ready to build an American life defined by belonging this is our chance. If you are ready to build an American future defined by unity in the face of our greatest challenges, this is our chance."

Buttigieg closed by saying, "It's on to New Hampshire, on to the nomination and on to chart a new course for this country that we love. "