Buttigieg Going To North Carolina For Rev. Barber Visit

By Associated Press 12 minutes ago

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Credit John Locher/AP Photo

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is visiting eastern North Carolina as he works to improve his standing in a Super Tuesday state and with black voters.

Buttigieg is attending Sunday morning services at the Goldsboro church led by civil rights leader the Rev. William Barber. The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also plans to speak at Greenleaf Christian Church afterward on poverty issues.

While Buttigieg has gained ground in Iowa and New Hampshire, he's struggled to rally black voters. A recent poll found just 1% of African Americans in South Carolina support Buttigieg.

He's also faced criticism following the South Bend shooting death of an African American man by a white police officer.

Barber is co-chairman of the national Poor People's Campaign and a former North Carolina NAACP president.

 

Tags: 
Pete Buttigieg
Rev. Barber
North Carolina
Local
2020 Presidential Election

Probe Of Police Shooting Could Revive Scrutiny Of Buttigieg

By Associated Press Nov 26, 2019
Justin Hicks/WVPE

The investigation into the shooting of a black man killed by a white police officer in South Bend is not expected to be complete before February.

The police shooting in June gained national attention because the city’s mayor, Pete Buttigieg, is running for president.

The special prosecutor leading the investigation, Richard Hertel, told The Associated Press that his hope is to finish by February, although there’s a remote possibility it could happen before then.

Iowa's first in the nation caucuses are Feb. 3, 2020. 

Leading White Democrats Court Black Votes; Some Find Trouble

By Bill Barrow & Errin Haines & Kathleen Ronayn & Associated Press Nov 22, 2019
MEG KINNARD/AP PHOTO

ATLANTA (AP) — Coming out of their debate in a key center of black America, the leading Democratic presidential contenders aimed for the party's crucial black and minority vote, with the scramble putting internal party tensions on display.

Buttigieg Releases More Tax Returns

By Associated Press Nov 20, 2019
Peter Ringenberg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has released two additional tax returns from his time working at consulting firm McKinsey.

The documents released hours before Wednesday’s debate show he made $80,397 in 2007 and $122,680 in 2008. He previously released his 2009 to 2018 returns.

Buttigieg hasn’t described his work with McKinsey in depth, saying he is bound by a confidentiality agreement. He said this month that he would ask about getting the agreement released.

A campaign spokesman says they made that request.