Buttigieg, Harris Address Criticism In Remarks To National Urban League

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks as Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, listens during the National Urban League Conference, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Credit Darron Cummings/AP Photo

Some of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates took on criticism they’ve faced from the black community in remarks to the National Urban League Friday.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) addressed the civil rights organization at its conference in Indianapolis.

Buttigieg has faced criticism over his admitted failure to produce a diverse police force in South Bend. Buttigieg says he could have used more federal help.

“What we need is nationwide support for a culture that would not have police regarded as soldiers on a battlefield but as community problem solvers,” Buttigieg says.

Harris has taken criticism for her career as a prosecutor, with some arguing she can’t lead on criminal justice reform. But she says it was her experiences with racial bias that prompted her to become a prosecutor.

“Why do we only have to be on the outside, on bended knee or trying to break down the door?" Harris says. "Shouldn’t we also have a role on the inside, where the decisions are being made, in a way we can influence the change that must occur?”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) also spoke.

Tags: 
Local
Buttigieg
Kamala Harris
Urban League
Indianapolis
2020 Presidential Election

Related Content

Buttigieg: Students Should Speak Out On Bias, Faults Trump

By Associated Press 10 hours ago
Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is urging students to speak out against racial bias when they experience it, and he faults President Donald Trump for deepening the nation's racial divide.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor fielded a series of questions Thursday about race relations after encountering a group of students in Los Angeles while on a tour of a business that was co-founded by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Presidential Candidates Set To Speak At National Urban League Conference In Indy

By Brandon Smith Jul 24, 2019
Brandon Smith/IPB News

Nearly a dozen presidential candidates will be in Indianapolis this week for the National Urban League’s annual conference.

The civil rights organization’s theme for this year’s event is a focus on racial equality.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Mayor Pete Buttigieg are among the Democratic presidential candidates slated to speak at the National Urban League Conference.

Pete Buttigieg Has Money. Can He Turn It Into A 2020 Win?

By Sara Burnett & Associated Press Jul 6, 2019
Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg stunned the Democratic presidential field with a nearly $25 million second-quarter fundraising haul.

Now he needs to figure out how to use that money to build a campaign that can go the distance against nearly two dozen rivals — many of them better known — and ensure that enthusiasm from donors is matched by support from voters.

Buttigieg Says Plan To Expand National Service Will Unify U.S.

By Associated Press Jul 3, 2019
WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wants to increase opportunities for national service and build a network of 1 million service members by 2026.