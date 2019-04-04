Buttigieg To Make Announcement In South Bend April 14th

This morning the "Pete for America" exploratory committee for Pete Buttigieg's potential presidential candidacy sent out an email saying the following:

"Thank you for your support over the last two months. In that short amount of time, this community met the 65,000-donor threshold to get invited to the DNC debate, raised more than $7,000,000 in the first quarter, and introduced us to voters all across the country.

I’m making an announcement in South Bend on April 14th and would be honored if you would join me."