(SOUTH BEND) - Last night South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg posted a letter to Twitter that he sent to the Islamic Society of Michiana. The letter is in response to the deadly attacks on two mosques in New Zealand that occurred Friday.

In the letter he says, "the act of terror was intended to put fear in our hearts, and that the fear was designed to travel around the world."

He goes on to say, "I write to tell you that the City is absolutely committed to your safety and well-being."